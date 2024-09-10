30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Gauhati HC Orders Mizoram to Set Up Human Rights Panel in Two Months or Face Action

The Gauhati High Court has directed the Mizoram government to establish a human rights panel within two months, warning of legal action if the order is not complied with.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 10, Tuesday: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Mizoram government to set up a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) within two months, warning of strict action if the order is not complied with. The court’s directive comes in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed over the absence of a human rights body in the state, which is mandated under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

During a recent hearing, the court expressed its dissatisfaction with the Mizoram government for not establishing the SHRC despite the legal requirement. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Mitali Thakuria, underscored the importance of having a functional human rights panel to address grievances and protect the rights of citizens.

The court emphasized that the SHRC plays a crucial role in upholding human rights by investigating violations, providing remedies to victims, and raising awareness among the public. “Failure to establish the commission is a serious lapse that deprives citizens of their fundamental rights,” the bench remarked, instructing the Mizoram government to act swiftly to rectify the situation.

The Mizoram government has been given two months to establish the SHRC and make it operational. The court has warned of appropriate action if the government fails to comply with the directive within the stipulated time frame.

This ruling has been welcomed by human rights activists and organizations who have long been advocating for the establishment of the SHRC in Mizoram. They argue that the absence of a dedicated human rights body has left many grievances unaddressed, and the court’s order is a step towards ensuring justice and accountability in the state.

With the clock ticking, all eyes are now on the Mizoram government to see if it meets the court’s deadline and sets up the long-awaited State Human Rights Commission.

