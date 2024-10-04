New Commissioners Take Charge to Strengthen Assam Public Service Rights Commission

HT Digital

Friday, October 4: In a notable event at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, October 3, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to two newly appointed commissioners for the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services (ASCRTPS). The two commissioners, Ranjan Kumar Chakraborty and Bimal Chand Oswal, have now officially assumed their roles, marking a new chapter in the functioning of the commission. The ceremony, which took place with a formal yet poignant atmosphere, was attended by several dignitaries and officials, highlighting the importance of the commission’s work in ensuring public service delivery in the state.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, following the swearing-in, expressed his optimism about the future of the commission under the leadership of Chakraborty and Oswal. In a post shared on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Governor wrote, “The two Commissioners of the Assam State Public Service Rights Commission, Shri Ranjan Kumar Chakraborty and Shri Bimal Chandra Oswal, were sworn in as commissioners at Raj Bhavan today. I hope their experience and efficient leadership will infuse new energy into the work of the Commission. At the same time, they will faithfully maintain the dignity of their post.”

The Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services (ASCRTPS) plays a critical role in upholding the rights of the public in matters concerning the delivery of essential services. Established to ensure that citizens receive services within the stipulated time frame as guaranteed by the Assam Right to Public Services Act, the commission acts as a watchdog, ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. With the induction of these two commissioners, the commission is expected to strengthen its oversight and better serve the people of Assam by addressing complaints, grievances, and service delays.

Ranjan Kumar Chakraborty, one of the newly appointed commissioners, brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous roles in the administration. His background in governance and public service positions him as a suitable candidate to oversee the commission’s operations and ensure that public services are delivered efficiently and without unnecessary delay. His deep understanding of administrative challenges, combined with his commitment to the principles of transparency and accountability, is expected to bring a renewed focus to the commission’s mission.

Similarly, Bimal Chand Oswal, the second commissioner sworn in, is known for his extensive work in public administration and governance. His expertise, particularly in handling complex service-related issues, is expected to enhance the commission’s effectiveness. Oswal’s track record of addressing public grievances in his previous roles has earned him recognition as a dedicated advocate for public rights, and his new position as commissioner will enable him to continue this work on a larger scale.

The Assam Right to Public Services Act ensures that citizens are entitled to certain services within a predefined time frame, failing which the responsible officials may face penalties. The commission, under its mandate, monitors the adherence of various government departments to this Act and investigates complaints where service delivery has been delayed or compromised. It also ensures that officials are held accountable for lapses and inefficiencies. The act encompasses a range of services that affect everyday life, including issuance of certificates, licenses, ration cards, and other essential government services.

By appointing experienced professionals like Chakraborty and Oswal, the Assam government aims to further bolster the commission’s efficiency. Their leadership is expected to accelerate the resolution of public complaints, improve service delivery mechanisms, and ensure that government departments across Assam remain vigilant in providing timely and effective services to citizens. Their combined expertise will likely enhance the commission’s ability to address complex issues that have historically plagued service delivery in the state, such as bureaucratic delays and systemic inefficiencies.

Governor Acharya’s comments after the ceremony reflect the high expectations placed on the two commissioners. Their leadership is expected to drive significant improvements in how public services are delivered, and to ensure that the public’s rights are upheld in every interaction with state agencies. The role of the commission, though often understated, is vital in ensuring that the promises made to the public under various government schemes and laws are fulfilled, and the appointment of two experienced leaders is a step forward in ensuring its smooth and effective operation.

As Assam continues to modernize its public service infrastructure and processes, the role of the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services becomes even more critical. The citizens of Assam can now look forward to an era of more streamlined services, with the new commissioners providing oversight and accountability to ensure that the public’s needs are met efficiently. Through their work, the commission will help bridge the gap between government policies and the actual experience of citizens when accessing essential services. The public, as well as officials within the government, will be watching closely to see how the commission progresses under its new leadership.