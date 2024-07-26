HT Digital

July 25, Friday: The Gauhati High Court has issued a notice regarding the deaths of three youths from the Hmar community while in Assam police custody. The court’s action follows widespread concerns and demands for accountability surrounding the tragic incident.

The youths, identified as members of the Hmar community, were reportedly in police custody when they died under mysterious circumstances. The court has directed the Assam government to provide a detailed explanation and conduct a thorough investigation into the deaths.

This notice by the Gauhati High Court comes amidst rising demands from various community organizations and human rights groups, who have called for a transparent inquiry into the circumstances leading to the youths’ deaths. The court’s intervention aims to ensure justice and accountability for the affected families.

The Assam Police Department is expected to cooperate fully with the investigation, providing all necessary information and documentation related to the case. This development highlights the ongoing need for oversight and transparency in law enforcement practices.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of individuals in police custody and the need for reforms to prevent such occurrences in the future. The Gauhati High Court’s notice marks a critical step towards addressing these concerns and seeking justice for the victims and their families.