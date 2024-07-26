34 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 26, 2024
type here...

Gauhati High Court Issues Notice Over Death of Three Hmar Community Youths in Assam Police Custody

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 25, Friday: The Gauhati High Court has issued a notice regarding the deaths of three youths from the Hmar community while in Assam police custody. The court’s action follows widespread concerns and demands for accountability surrounding the tragic incident.

- Advertisement -

The youths, identified as members of the Hmar community, were reportedly in police custody when they died under mysterious circumstances. The court has directed the Assam government to provide a detailed explanation and conduct a thorough investigation into the deaths.

This notice by the Gauhati High Court comes amidst rising demands from various community organizations and human rights groups, who have called for a transparent inquiry into the circumstances leading to the youths’ deaths. The court’s intervention aims to ensure justice and accountability for the affected families.

The Assam Police Department is expected to cooperate fully with the investigation, providing all necessary information and documentation related to the case. This development highlights the ongoing need for oversight and transparency in law enforcement practices.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of individuals in police custody and the need for reforms to prevent such occurrences in the future. The Gauhati High Court’s notice marks a critical step towards addressing these concerns and seeking justice for the victims and their families.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak: Guwahati Medical College Hospital Reports 10 Deaths

The Hills Times -