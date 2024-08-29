32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 29, 2024
type here...

GMC Suspends 60 Electric Waste Collection Vehicles in Guwahati

Guwahati Municipal Corporation suspends 60 electric waste collection vehicles due to operational issues, impacting the city’s waste management efforts.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 29, Thursday: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has suspended the operation of 60 electric waste collection vehicles, citing multiple operational challenges. The decision, which affects a significant portion of the city’s waste management fleet, was made following reports of frequent breakdowns and maintenance issues that hampered the efficiency of waste collection across Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

GMC officials highlighted that the electric vehicles, initially introduced as an eco-friendly solution to waste management, have faced persistent technical problems, including battery failures and inadequate maintenance support. The suspension of these vehicles is expected to impact the city’s waste collection process, potentially leading to delays and increased workload for the remaining fleet.

The suspension has raised concerns among citizens and environmental advocates, who had welcomed the electric vehicles as a step towards sustainable urban management. GMC is now exploring alternative solutions, including repairing the existing vehicles and integrating more reliable options into their waste management strategy.

Authorities have assured that they are working swiftly to address the issues and minimize disruptions in waste collection services. In the meantime, GMC plans to rely on conventional vehicles and temporary measures to ensure that Guwahati’s waste management needs continue to be met effectively.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cabinet Approves ₹4,136 Crore Equity Support for Hydropower in Northeast

The Hills Times -