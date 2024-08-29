GMC Suspends 60 Electric Waste Collection Vehicles in Guwahati

HT Digital

August 29, Thursday: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has suspended the operation of 60 electric waste collection vehicles, citing multiple operational challenges. The decision, which affects a significant portion of the city’s waste management fleet, was made following reports of frequent breakdowns and maintenance issues that hampered the efficiency of waste collection across Guwahati.

GMC officials highlighted that the electric vehicles, initially introduced as an eco-friendly solution to waste management, have faced persistent technical problems, including battery failures and inadequate maintenance support. The suspension of these vehicles is expected to impact the city’s waste collection process, potentially leading to delays and increased workload for the remaining fleet.

The suspension has raised concerns among citizens and environmental advocates, who had welcomed the electric vehicles as a step towards sustainable urban management. GMC is now exploring alternative solutions, including repairing the existing vehicles and integrating more reliable options into their waste management strategy.

Authorities have assured that they are working swiftly to address the issues and minimize disruptions in waste collection services. In the meantime, GMC plans to rely on conventional vehicles and temporary measures to ensure that Guwahati’s waste management needs continue to be met effectively.