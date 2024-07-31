GMC to Inspect Coaching Centre Buildings in Guwahati for Structural Safety

HT Digital

July 31, Wednesday: In a bid to ensure the safety and compliance of educational facilities, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced plans to inspect coaching centre buildings across the city. This move aims to address concerns regarding the structural integrity and regulatory adherence of these establishments.

The decision comes after growing concerns about the safety of students attending coaching centres, especially in the wake of recent incidents highlighting building safety issues. The GMC will conduct thorough inspections to assess the structural conditions and ensure that all buildings meet the necessary safety standards.

GMC officials stated that the inspections would be comprehensive, covering aspects such as building stability, fire safety measures, and adherence to construction regulations. Coaching centres found to be non-compliant will be required to take corrective actions to meet the safety norms.

This initiative underscores the GMC’s commitment to providing a safe learning environment for students. Parents and guardians have welcomed the move, expressing relief that steps are being taken to safeguard the well-being of their children.

The inspections are expected to commence shortly, with GMC teams set to visit coaching centres across various localities in Guwahati. The corporation has urged coaching centre operators to cooperate fully with the inspection teams and to address any identified issues promptly.

As the GMC undertakes this critical initiative, the focus remains on ensuring that all educational institutions in Guwahati provide a secure and conducive environment for learning. The corporation’s efforts to enhance building safety standards are a significant step towards achieving this goal.