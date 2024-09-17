GMCH Superintendent Urges Installation of Cameras on Guwahati Flyover

HT Digital

September 17, Tuesday: In light of several traffic violations on flyovers in Guwahati, the Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has called for the installation of surveillance cameras to improve traffic safety and enforce the law more effectively. The incident, which involved reckless driving and endangering public safety, has brought attention to the urgent need for better monitoring of high-traffic areas in the city.

The superintendent expressed concerns about the increasing number of traffic violations on the flyover, which connects key parts of Guwahati. Without proper surveillance, violations often go unchecked, posing serious risks to pedestrians, drivers, and commuters. He highlighted the need for round-the-clock monitoring to deter reckless behavior and ensure stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

“Installing cameras on the flyover will help track violators and ensure that those breaking traffic rules are held accountable,” the GMCH official said. The proposal is aimed at reducing the number of accidents and improving overall road safety in Guwahati, especially on the city’s busy flyovers.

Local authorities have been urged to consider this recommendation and collaborate with traffic police to set up surveillance systems in strategic locations. The incident has also sparked discussions on broader road safety measures, with citizens demanding stricter action against habitual violators.

As Guwahati continues to expand, managing its traffic flow and ensuring public safety remain top priorities for the city’s administration. The implementation of surveillance cameras could be a crucial step toward achieving safer roads for all.