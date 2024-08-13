32 C
GMDA to Launch ‘Single Pass’ for Morning Walkers in Guwahati’s Scenic Parks on Independence Day

GMDA introduces a ‘Single Pass’ for morning walkers at Guwahati’s Botanical Garden, Fancy Bazar, and Brahmaputra Riverfront Park, Panbazar, starting August 15, 2024, promoting healthy living.

HT Digital

August 13, Tuesday: In celebration of India’s 78th Independence Day, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to launch an exciting initiative aimed at promoting healthy living among the city’s residents. On August 15, 2024, GMDA will introduce the ‘Single Pass’ for morning walkers, providing easy and affordable access to three of Guwahati’s most scenic parks: the Botanical Garden, Fancy Bazar, and Brahmaputra Riverfront Park, Panbazar.

The ‘Single Pass’ initiative is designed to encourage citizens to embrace a healthier lifestyle by enjoying regular morning walks in these serene and beautifully maintained parks. With this pass, morning walkers can explore the lush greenery of the Botanical Garden, the vibrant atmosphere of Fancy Bazar, and the picturesque views along the Brahmaputra Riverfront, all with a single, convenient entry permit.

GMDA’s initiative aligns with its broader commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Guwahati by making public spaces more accessible and promoting well-being among its citizens. The launch on Independence Day adds a special significance to the program, underscoring the connection between national pride and personal health.

As Guwahati continues to develop, GMDA’s efforts to create healthier, more livable urban spaces are welcomed by residents, who are eager to take advantage of the new ‘Single Pass’ to enjoy their morning routines in some of the city’s most cherished green spaces.

