Guwahati College Student Dies in Tragic Fall, Family Seeks Investigation

GUWAHATI, Mar 4: A tragic accident took place on Monday at Kanya Mahavidyalaya College in Geetanagar, Guwahati, when a 19-year-old student died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of the college building. The victim was a second-semester Economics student.

She had reportedly gone out of her house in Silpukhuri at 8:30 AM to take classes. Shortly thereafter, the accident took place, leaving students and teachers in shock. She was first spotted by a professor of history at the college who immediately had her taken to KGMT Multispecialty Hospital.

Due to the extent of her injuries, she was shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) later, the doctors finally declared her dead.

The deceased was a frequent student and a good one, according to a college union member. However, some students and faculty members intimated that she might have shown signs of mental distress. Even with these allegations, her family refutes vehemently any notion of suicide.

The college community has been sent into shock by the event, with faculty members and students alike expressing sorrow and worry. The local police and the college administration have initiated an inquiry into the specifics of her death.

After the tragedy, the body was taken for a post-mortem examination. The victim’s family has also lodged a case at Geetanagar police station, seeking a proper investigation. They are adamant that she was mentally normal and had not given any indications of distress before the incident.

“We need a proper investigation to reveal the truth,” one of the family members said, pointing to their skepticism over the theory of suicide.