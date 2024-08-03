Guwahati Doctor Duped of Rs 2 Crore in Facebook Investment Scam

HT Digital

August 3, Saturday: In a shocking incident of online fraud, a doctor from Guwahati has been duped of Rs 2 crore in an elaborate Facebook investment scam. The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, was lured into the scam through a series of convincing posts and messages promising high returns on investments.

- Advertisement -

According to the police, the doctor was approached by scammers posing as investment advisors on Facebook. They presented a seemingly legitimate investment opportunity, complete with fabricated success stories and falsified credentials. Over a period of time, the doctor transferred a substantial amount of money, amounting to Rs 2 crore, into accounts provided by the fraudsters.

The scam came to light when the doctor, after realizing that the promised returns were not forthcoming and that communication with the supposed advisors had ceased, approached the authorities. An investigation was promptly launched by the cybercrime division of the Guwahati police.

Senior police official Ranjan Bhuyan, speaking about the case, stated, “This is a significant case of online fraud where a substantial amount of money has been lost. We are taking this matter very seriously and have already traced some leads that we believe will help in apprehending the perpetrators. It is crucial for people to be extremely cautious about online investment schemes and to verify the authenticity of such opportunities through reliable sources.”

The police are now working on tracking the digital footprint left by the scammers, hoping to identify and apprehend the individuals involved. They have also issued a warning to the public to be wary of similar schemes and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

- Advertisement -

This incident underscores the growing menace of online scams and the sophisticated tactics employed by fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting victims. The rapid proliferation of social media has provided scammers with a vast platform to reach potential targets, making it imperative for users to exercise caution and due diligence.

The medical community in Guwahati has expressed solidarity with the victim, emphasizing the need for awareness and education about the dangers of online fraud. Dr. Arpita Das, a colleague of the victim, remarked, “It is devastating to see a respected member of our community fall prey to such deceit. We must all learn from this incident and remain vigilant against such scams.”

As the investigation continues, authorities are hopeful that they will be able to recover the lost funds and bring the culprits to justice. In the meantime, they urge the public to stay informed about the various forms of online fraud and to always verify the credibility of investment opportunities before committing any money.