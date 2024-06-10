Guwahati Resident Falls Victim to Rs 1.3 Crore Online Investment Scam

In a disturbing case of cybercrime, a resident of Guwahati, Chhote Narain Sinha from Rehabari, has been conned out of a staggering amount totaling Rs. 1.3 crore under the guise of an investment opportunity in the share market. The victim reported the fraudulent scheme to the cyber police station in Panbazar after realizing he had been duped by individuals posing as representatives of Morgan Stanley, a reputed foreign trade company.

Sinha’s ordeal began when he invested in what he believed to be a legitimate opportunity, only to discover later that it was an elaborate online scam. He promptly filed a complaint with the cyber police station in Guwahati via the online portal for Cyber Crime.

Prompt action was taken by the cyber police team upon receiving Sinha’s complaint. They managed to seize an amount totaling Rs. 28,62,000, however, the majority of the defrauded money had already been transferred to multiple bank accounts outside the state by the cybercriminals.

Investigations into this sophisticated online fraud are currently ongoing, as authorities work to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent further instances of financial exploitation.