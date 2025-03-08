Guwahati Gears Up for High-Voltage IPL Matches at ACA Stadium

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 8: Guwahati is abuzz with activity as preparations for two high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Barsapara are on in full swing. The city will witness record-breaking crowds as cricket fans look forward to the thrilling encounters lined up for this month.

Rajasthan Royals, their second home, have gone out of their way to engage local fans. The team has installed Assamese-language hoardings all over the city and within the stadium, urging supporters to come out and cheer them on in their home games. In addition to the action-packed cricket, spectators can also look forward to fantastic opening entertainment, which will only add to the splendor of the IPL experience.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation, jointly with the state government and Assam Cricket Association, is pulling out all the stops in guaranteeing hassle-free preparations. Sustained drives of cleaning and beautification have been undertaken with the stadium receiving a colourful makeover with flowers of various hues.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has proactively stepped forward to get repaired roads outside the venue and suspending temporarily construction of flyovers to ensure congestion-free movement. The municipal corporation has also initiated cleaning efforts around the stadium to enhance the experience for visitors.

With thousands of supporters, including foreign visitors, likely to turn up, officials are making every effort to avoid any inconvenience. Ticket demand has been record-breaking, with online reservations going through the roof.

Tickets for the much-awaited encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 have already been sold out. In the meantime, less than 10,000 tickets are left for the second match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Rajasthan Royals, the first IPL champions, will start their season with their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad before reaching Guwahati for their home games. Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to follow soon after. With Holi festival just a stone’s throw away, Guwahati will be shifting from the colors of the festival to the pink wave of the IPL, celebrating cricket with unparalleled fervor.