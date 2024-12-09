19 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 9, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Jal Board to provide 95,858 tap water connections

The project includes metered water connections to households in 58 District Metering Areas (DMAs), improving access to clean water for thousands.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), under the Assam Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, has initiated the process to provide 95,858 new tap water connections to the residents of South Central Guwahati, Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal announced on Monday.

- Advertisement -

This initiative aims to ensure the supply of clean and potable drinking water to the city’s residents.

Related Posts:

Singhal on the micro-blogging site X emphasized the government’s dedication to improving urban infrastructure.

He wrote, “The Guwahati Jal Board is set to provide 95,858 new household tap water connections/metered connections for the residents of South Central Guwahati, under the Guwahati Water Supply Project.”

The project includes metered water connections to households in 58 District Metering Areas (DMAs), improving access to clean water for thousands.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, residents can apply for the new connections through the Guwahati Jal Board Mobile App or by contacting dedicated helplines.

This streamlined process is designed to minimize inconvenience and ensure timely installation.

Additionally, the initiative provides free or subsidized water connections to 7,000 eligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) households, ensuring inclusive access to clean water.

The board has further assured minimal disruptions during installation, along with swift restoration of roadworks post-installation.

- Advertisement -

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya, we remain committed to ensuring clean, potable tap water in every home of Guwahati”, Singhal added.

7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur CM inaugurates DIET Institute Building in Kamjong

The Hills Times -
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter 10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India 10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India 10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World