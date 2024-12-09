Guwahati Jal Board to provide 95,858 tap water connections

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), under the Assam Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, has initiated the process to provide 95,858 new tap water connections to the residents of South Central Guwahati, Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal announced on Monday.

This initiative aims to ensure the supply of clean and potable drinking water to the city’s residents.

Singhal on the micro-blogging site X emphasized the government’s dedication to improving urban infrastructure.

He wrote, “The Guwahati Jal Board is set to provide 95,858 new household tap water connections/metered connections for the residents of South Central Guwahati, under the Guwahati Water Supply Project.”

— Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) December 9, 2024

The project includes metered water connections to households in 58 District Metering Areas (DMAs), improving access to clean water for thousands.

Meanwhile, residents can apply for the new connections through the Guwahati Jal Board Mobile App or by contacting dedicated helplines.

This streamlined process is designed to minimize inconvenience and ensure timely installation.

Additionally, the initiative provides free or subsidized water connections to 7,000 eligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) households, ensuring inclusive access to clean water.

The board has further assured minimal disruptions during installation, along with swift restoration of roadworks post-installation.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya, we remain committed to ensuring clean, potable tap water in every home of Guwahati”, Singhal added.