22 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Jal Board clarifies Chandmari leakage incident, denies pipe burst reports

Contrary to the claims made in the articles, the GJB clarified that the incident was not a pipe burst but a leakage from a washout valve.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has issued an official clarification addressing reports circulating on various web portals regarding an alleged pipe burst in Chandmari under its jurisdiction, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Contrary to the claims made in the articles, the GJB clarified that the incident was not a pipe burst but a leakage from a washout valve.

Related Posts:

According to the statement released by the Board, the washout valve in question is specifically installed to flush out dirty or turbid water, ensuring the maintenance of clean water supply.

Additionally, the leakage from this valve was erroneously reported as a pipe burst, leading to the spread of misinformation.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the GJB stated, “Apropos to the news article published in various web portals regarding pipe burst at Chandmari under Guwahati Jal Board’s jurisdiction,we would like to clarify that it was not a pipe burst but a leakage from the Washout valve installed to flush dirty/turbid water to clean the pipes.”

- Advertisement -

The Guwahati Jal Board assured the public that immediate measures were taken to address the issue and rectify the valve’s functionality.

Residents of Chandmari have been reassured that the water supply system remains safe and operational, with no significant disruption caused by the incident.

“The said valve has already been closed by our team present on the site. We highly regret the inconvenience caused to the respected citizens”, the GJB added.

7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Gorlosa inaugurates ‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi’ seminar, highlights cooperatives’ role

The Hills Times -
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram