Guwahati Jal Board clarifies Chandmari leakage incident, denies pipe burst reports

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has issued an official clarification addressing reports circulating on various web portals regarding an alleged pipe burst in Chandmari under its jurisdiction, a press release said on Tuesday.

Contrary to the claims made in the articles, the GJB clarified that the incident was not a pipe burst but a leakage from a washout valve.

According to the statement released by the Board, the washout valve in question is specifically installed to flush out dirty or turbid water, ensuring the maintenance of clean water supply.

Additionally, the leakage from this valve was erroneously reported as a pipe burst, leading to the spread of misinformation.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the GJB stated, “Apropos to the news article published in various web portals regarding pipe burst at Chandmari under Guwahati Jal Board’s jurisdiction,we would like to clarify that it was not a pipe burst but a leakage from the Washout valve installed to flush dirty/turbid water to clean the pipes.”

The Guwahati Jal Board assured the public that immediate measures were taken to address the issue and rectify the valve’s functionality.

Residents of Chandmari have been reassured that the water supply system remains safe and operational, with no significant disruption caused by the incident.

“The said valve has already been closed by our team present on the site. We highly regret the inconvenience caused to the respected citizens”, the GJB added.