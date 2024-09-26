GJB to conduct network flushing, testing; water supply to be interrupted

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) will conduct flushing and testing of the distribution network in various parts of the city on September 26 and 27, covering multiple Distribution Management Areas (DMAs), the city Jal Board officials announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The GJB on the micro-blogging site X informed that the affected DMAs include J1 to J14, comprising areas such as Pandu, Maligaon, Adabari, Jalukbari, Tetelia, Satmile, APRO Road, and AEC College area.

area etc.

During the trial run, leakages of water may occur at a few locations , which shall be rectified by our team immediately. All concerned are kindly requested to co-operate with us during the said exercise. 2/2 @diprassam — Guwahati Jal Board (@gmdwsb) September 26, 2024

During the trial run, water leakages may occur at certain locations due to pressure testing. GJB has assured residents that any such issues will be swiftly addressed by their teams.

The public is requested to cooperate with the GJB during this exercise as it aims to improve water distribution in the affected areas.

Additionally, the Jal Board has informed consumers that water supply will be interrupted on September 26 and 27 in DMA zones RH001, RH002, RH003, RH006, RH007, and RH009.

rectification works near Latasil field and Uzanabazar. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted . Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.Regards, Team GMDW&SB 2/2 @diprassam — Guwahati Jal Board (@gmdwsb) September 26, 2024 - Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the areas affected by the disruption include Ramsahill, Kharghuli, Hirimbapur, Latashil, Barowari, Silpukhuri, Panbazar, and nearby localities. The interruption is due to ongoing leakage rectification work near Latasil Field and Uzanbazar.

The GJB has also expressed its regret for any inconvenience caused and has thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation during these essential maintenance activities.

For further updates, residents are advised to follow the official communication channels of the Guwahati Jal Board.