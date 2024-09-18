29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Guwahati Jal Board opens registration for clean water supply

The initiative will provide reliable water connections to homes in various localities, ensuring access to clean water.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 18: The residents of certain areas in Guwahati can now register for clean and hygienic drinking water supply connections under the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (Guwahati Jal Board), the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday.



Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Registration is now open for clean and hygienic drinking water supply connections under the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (Guwahati Jal Board).”

The areas covered under this scheme include: Navagraha, Bapuji Nagar, Kharguli; Ramsa Hill, Kailashpur, Latasil, Rajbhawan; Valley View, Uzanbazar, Bon Konwar Nagar; Silpukhuri (South part), Hedayetpur; Kumarpara, Athgaon, Fatasil Ambari; Bishnupur, Chatribari, Krishna Nagar; and Paltan Bazar, Athgaon.

Residents can apply by visiting the official website (https://gmdwsb.in) or downloading the Guwahati Jal Board app.

Additionally, the initiative will bring safe drinking water to homes, enhancing public health and convenience in the listed areas.

For any assistance regarding the registration process, residents are encouraged to reach out to the helpline numbers 60039 20846 or 60024 78263.

"Residents can visit (gmdwsb.in) or download the GJB app to apply today. For assistance, contact helpline numbers: 60039 20846 or 60024 78263", the Chief Minister's Office added.

