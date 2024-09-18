Guwahati Jal Board opens registration for clean water supply

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 18: The residents of certain areas in Guwahati can now register for clean and hygienic drinking water supply connections under the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (Guwahati Jal Board), the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The initiative will provide reliable water connections to homes in various localities, ensuring access to clean water.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Registration is now open for clean and hygienic drinking water supply connections under the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (Guwahati Jal Board).”

Registration is now open for clean and hygienic drinking water supply connections under the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (Guwahati Jal Board) in the following areas. 👇



Residents can visit https://t.co/tkpMuuJYey or download the GJB app to apply today.… pic.twitter.com/F0mEjG2RMG — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) September 18, 2024

The areas covered under this scheme include: Navagraha, Bapuji Nagar, Kharguli; Ramsa Hill, Kailashpur, Latasil, Rajbhawan; Valley View, Uzanbazar, Bon Konwar Nagar; Silpukhuri (South part), Hedayetpur; Kumarpara, Athgaon, Fatasil Ambari; Bishnupur, Chatribari, Krishna Nagar; and Paltan Bazar, Athgaon.

Residents can apply by visiting the official website (https://gmdwsb.in) or downloading the Guwahati Jal Board app.

Additionally, the initiative will bring safe drinking water to homes, enhancing public health and convenience in the listed areas.

For any assistance regarding the registration process, residents are encouraged to reach out to the helpline numbers 60039 20846 or 60024 78263.

For any assistance regarding the registration process, residents are encouraged to reach out to the helpline numbers 60039 20846 or 60024 78263.