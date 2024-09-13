35 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
Guwahati Municipal Corporation Offers Rebate on Water Connections

Guwahati Municipal Corporation announces a rebate for new water connections to encourage residents to regularize their water supply.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 13, Friday: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced a special rebate for residents seeking new water connections, in an effort to promote the regularization of water supply across the city. The offer, which applies to both domestic and commercial establishments, aims to make water connections more affordable and accessible, encouraging residents to comply with municipal water regulations.

According to the GMC, this initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure equitable distribution of clean water and to address the city’s rising demand. The rebate is expected to ease the financial burden on households and businesses while also bringing more properties under the municipal water supply network.

The rebate offer is available for a limited period, and the GMC has urged residents to take advantage of this opportunity to secure a legal water connection at a reduced cost. In addition to the financial incentives, the municipal corporation has streamlined the application process, making it easier and faster for residents to apply.

“We are committed to providing a reliable and safe water supply to all citizens of Guwahati,” said a GMC official. “This rebate is a step towards encouraging people to regularize their water connections and join our efforts to ensure efficient water management in the city.”

The move has been welcomed by many residents who see it as a positive step towards improving access to essential services. However, some have raised concerns about the GMC’s capacity to manage the increased demand and maintain a consistent supply, given the city’s existing infrastructure challenges.

As the offer gains traction, the GMC continues to monitor the uptake of new connections and plans to review its strategy based on the response from the public.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India