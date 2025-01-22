23 C
Guwahati Police bust ATM fraud gang; 5 arrested

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: In a significant operation, the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station successfully busted a gang of ATM fraudsters in the Panjabari area, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

Five individuals, identified as Asif Iqbal Hussain (20), Abdula Azad (20), Dewan Azlan Hariz (20), Ariful Islam (26), and Sahil Ahmed (21), were apprehended during the raid.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “In a major crackdown, an EGPD team from Basistha PS busted a gang of ATM Fraudsters from Panjabari today. Team arrested 5 crooks – Asif Iqbal Hussain (20), Abdula Azad (20), Dewan Azlan Hariz (20), Ariful Islam (26) & Sahil Ahmed (21).”

The gang had been targeting elderly citizens, taking advantage of their vulnerability and unfamiliarity with ATM procedures.

Using deceptive tactics, the fraudsters convinced their victims to part with their ATM cards, which they then used for unauthorized financial transactions.

During the crackdown, the police seized multiple items linked to the fraudulent activities, including 17 ATM cards, Rs 11,000 in cash, a Five Dirham note, three Ngultrum notes, three mobile phones, a motorbike (AS15N5640), and a car (AS01FR9597).

Legal action has been initiated against the accused, and investigations are ongoing.

