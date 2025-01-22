Assam atheletes clinch gold at Int’l Taekwondo Championship

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: In a spectacular display of skill and determination, India triumphed at the International Taekwondo Championship held in Bhutan, securing a total of three gold medals, a press release said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The highlight of this achievement came from the small but mighty town of Kaliabor in Assam, where four athletes carved their names in gold and etched a proud moment for the nation.

The quartet of Ankita Bora, Lohar Jyoti Bora, Krishanku Bora, and Panchhi Hazarika dazzled on the mat, each clinching gold in their respective categories.

Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers View all stories

Their stellar performance not only highlighted India’s growing dominance in Taekwondo but also spotlighted Kaliabor as a hub of untapped athletic talent.

Meanwhile, Parash Jyoti Das, an International Taekwondo player and coach, was recognized for his extraordinary guidance with the prestigious ‘Best Instructor Award 2025.’

- Advertisement -

His commitment to nurturing young talent has been instrumental in shaping athletes who can take on the best in the world.