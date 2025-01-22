23 C
Assam among 5 states form Transgender Welfare Boards

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: In a significant development for transgender rights in India, the State Governments of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Rajasthan have established Transgender Welfare Boards, a press release said on Wednesday.

This initiative follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Kinner Maa Eksamajik Sanstha Trust in 2021, advocating for the creation of such boards to address the social welfare issues of the transgender community.

The Supreme Court directed these states to submit their responses within six weeks and warned that non-compliance would result in a penalty of Rs 40,000 to their respective legal aid cells.

Notably, the next hearing is scheduled for six weeks from now.

The PIL, filed by the Kinner Maa Eksamajik Sanstha Trust, highlighted challenges faced by the transgender community, including discrimination, unemployment, homelessness, and lack of access to education and healthcare.

Advocates Narender Kumar Verma and Jaya Sukin represented the Trust in this matter.

Assam atheletes clinch gold at Int’l Taekwondo Championship

The Hills Times -
