Guwahati Police crack down on theft, snatching cases; 5 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: In a series of swift actions, the Guwahati Police recovered stolen vehicles and busted a snatching gang in separate operations conducted by the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) and West Guwahati Police District (WGPD), the city police officials informed on Monday.

An EGPD team from Basistha Police Station successfully recovered a stolen scooty (registration number: AS01BE3155) and apprehended the thief, identified as Jiban Das from Lanka, Assam.

The recovery followed investigations into an accident case. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, "An EGPD team from Basistha PS recovered one reported stolen scooty (AS01BE3155) & apprehended the thief- Jiban Das of Lanka – following investigation into an accident case. Legal action initiated."

In another development, a WGPD team from Gorchuk Police Station recovered a Yamaha MT bike (registration number: AS01EP1860) within 24 hours of it being reported stolen from the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre.

The bike was found in Khanapara, and the police are ensuring due diligence to hand over the vehicle to its rightful owner promptly.

"A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS recovered one Yamaha MT Bike (AS01EP1860) from Khanapara in less than 24 hours after it was reported stolen from Maniram Dewan Trade Centre. Due diligence is on to hand it over to its rightful owner", the Guwahati Police added.

In a major breakthrough, the EGPD team from Basistha Police Station dismantled a gang of veteran snatchers, arresting four individuals: Nitul Boro (23) of Bhergaon, Surajit Boro alias Pinku (30) of Beharbari, Surya Kumar Sarmah alias Chintu (24) of Kamalpur, and Papu Prashad (19) of Beharbari.

The team seized a reported stolen mobile phone, a sharp knife, and a scooty (registration number: AS01GB3048) during the operation.

Legal actions have been initiated against the accused.

"1 reported stolen mobile phone, 1 sharp knife, & 1 scooty (AS01GB3048) were seized. Legal action initiated", the Guwahati Police further stated.

