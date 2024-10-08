Guwahati Police Enforces Traffic Restrictions for Smooth Durga Puja Festivities

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 8: The Deputy Commissioner of Traffic under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate has issued a comprehensive advisory regarding the movement of vehicles during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations in the city. The notification outlines specific traffic restrictions aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and the safety of the public during one of the city’s most significant festivals. These regulations, which include road closures and limitations on vehicle movement, will be in effect from October 9 to October 13, 2024, and will impact various parts of the city.

According to the advisory, goods-carrying vehicles will be allowed to enter the city between 4 AM and 12 Noon during the specified dates. However, between 2 PM and 2 AM, no goods vehicles will be allowed in several key areas, particularly those that are expected to experience a high volume of foot traffic during the festival.

For areas under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station, Dr. R.P. Road will be one-way from Ganesh Mandir towards Ganeshguri Flyover. Vehicles from Zoo Road will not be permitted to enter the road under Ganeshguri Flyover towards Ganesh Mandir. Additionally, vehicles will be prohibited from using the service road near Ganeshguri Wholesale Market to access R.P. Road or Zoo Road.

In areas overseen by Basistha Police Station, Pir Azan Fakir Road (Beltola Market Road) will be one-way from Beltola Tiniali towards Jayanagar Chariali. No vehicles will be allowed to enter from the opposite direction. Bishnu Rabha Path will also be one-way from Beltola Tiniali towards Bhetapara Chariali, with no vehicles permitted from Bhetapara Tiniali towards Beltola Tiniali. Similarly, Dr. B.N. Saikia Road will see restricted movement, and vehicles will not be allowed to enter from Beltola Tiniali towards Basistha Chariali. The AG office bylane will also be one-way, with vehicles allowed only from the AG office side towards Saurav Nagar and Tripura Gali, but not from the opposite direction. Parking will be permitted on one side of Tripura Gali.

In Bharalumukh Police Station limits, vehicles will be barred from entering from Fatasil Chariali, Railway Gate Nos. 6, 7, and 8, and from Sati Jaymati Road towards Kumarpara Paanch Ali. Chabipool will be closed to vehicles heading towards Bishnupur and Fatasil Chariali, and a one-way system will be enforced from Fatasil Chariali to Chabipool. Further restrictions apply to RK Choudhury Road, where vehicles will not be allowed to access KRC Road. Parking will be prohibited on A.T. Road (from Athgaon Flyover to Bharalumukh), Dinesh Goswami Road (between Bharalumukh and Kalipur), and RKC Road (from Gate No. 9 to Fatasil Chariali). Traffic will also be restricted on J.P. Agarwala Road from Sluice Gate to Pragjyotish College and from Bishnupur Bridge to the Cycle Factory.

Jalukbari Police Station will enforce additional restrictions. Goods-carrying vehicles will not be allowed to move towards Jalukbari Rotary from Paltanbazar, Panbazar, Fatasil, and Bharalumukh. Similar restrictions will apply from Sadilapur towards Pandu Ghat. Adabari Tiniali to Pandu Ghat will be one-way for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers, with traffic coming from Pandu Ghat being rerouted via Maligaon Chariali. Vehicles heading towards Pandu Ghat from Maligaon Chariali via Pandu Borbozar Road will also be restricted. During the immersion of Durga idols, all non-idol-carrying vehicles will be prohibited from accessing Adabari Tiniali to Pandu Ghat.

In areas covered by Panbazar Police Station, traffic will be restricted from MS Road towards H.B. Road (Sani Mandir) and towards Gate No. 4. In the jurisdictions of Chandmari and Geetanagar Police Stations, vehicles will be prohibited from entering from Anuradha Point to Hatigarh Chariali, while entry will be allowed from Hatigarh Chariali only. In Noonmati Police Station’s jurisdiction, vehicles will not be allowed to enter from Bandana Point to Refinery Gate via SBI Gali. Additionally, Latasil Police Station will restrict vehicles from traveling on FC Road between High Court Point (War Memorial) to Latasil Chariali.

Public transportation in the form of city buses will also be affected by the advisory. City buses running from Basistha Mandir to Dharapur via key routes will be diverted to alternative roads to ease congestion. Buses traveling from Adabari Bus Stand to Lalganesh will also follow rerouted paths, with changes applying to buses coming from Upper Assam to the ISBT, Betkuchi area. Similarly, commercial passenger vehicles with All Assam Tourist Permits will be restricted from entering the city and will be directed to terminate at Adabari Bus Stand or ISBT, depending on the direction of travel.

These traffic regulations are part of an effort by Guwahati Police to ensure that the Durga Puja festival proceeds smoothly, minimizing traffic congestion and ensuring public safety during one of the busiest times of the year in the city.