Guwahati Police foil cattle smuggling attempts; 8 detained, vehicles seized

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 8: In a significant crackdown on illegal cattle smuggling, the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) intercepted two separate cases of cattle transportation, resulting in the detention of eight individuals and seizure of vehicles, the city police officials informed on Friday.

In the first case, an EGPD team from Jorabat Outpost (OP) under Basistha Police Station stopped an unusual sight on the Jorabat Link Road.

Seven cattle were found cramped inside an Innova vehicle (registration AS06M0317).

The two individuals transporting the cattle, identified as Mohammad Ullah (24) and Rasidul Haque (25) from Samaguri, failed to provide proper permissions for the cattle’s transport.

Subsequently, both men were detained, and legal action has been initiated.

In a separate incident, another EGPD team intercepted a truck (AS01QC6402) attempting to smuggle 13 live cattle through Jorabat.

The truck, originating from Barpeta, was reportedly escorted by a car (AS01BG9260) when both vehicles were stopped.

Four individuals involved in the smuggling operation were arrested: Rabbel Amin (20) of Barpeta, Saddam Ali (23) of Tarabari, Ibrahim Ali (20) of Sarthebari, and Ashraful Ali, also from Sarthebari.

Further investigation revealed that two individuals from Meghalaya, Sunny Marak (38) and Jyotish Kro, both from Nongpoh, were waiting near the Jorabat flyover to receive the cattle.

Subsequently, both were detained, and their vehicle (ML10C0062) was seized.

