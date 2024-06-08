32 C
Cyber criminals deceive Guwahati man of Rs 1.3 crore

As per media reports, Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah stated on Saturday that the victim, Chhote Narain Sinha, lodged a complaint on May 16 with the cyber police station, naming Morgan Stanley, an American investment banking company, in connection with the scam.

GUWAHATI, June 8: Amidst the increasing peril of cybercrime cases in Assam, a man residing in Guwahati’s Rehabari area was duped of Rs 1.3 crore by cybercriminals, who enticed him with promises of lucrative investments in the share market.

“On Thursday, June 6, Rs 22.5 lakh was credited back to Sinha’s bank account. A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the cyber police station, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing,” media reports quoted CP Barah as saying.

Sinha stated that he didn’t have an iota of doubt about the fraudulent investment before paying the huge amount of Rs 1.3 crore in numerous installments.

He promptly reported the matter on the cybercrime online portal and later to the cyber police station.

Upon receiving the complaint, a team from the cyber police station took prompt measures and managed to recover an amount of Rs 28.62 lakh.

However, the remaining amount had already been withdrawn by the cybercriminals through multiple bank account transactions outside the state, Barah added.

