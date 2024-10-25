Guwahati Shines Brighter: High-Mast Lights to Illuminate 60 Wards

HT Digital

Friday, October 25: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has embarked on a significant urban development project aimed at enhancing public infrastructure in the city. As part of this initiative, the GMC will install 25-meter-high mast lights across 60 wards in the city under the guidance of Guwahati Utilities Company Limited (GUCL). The project is designed to improve lighting in key public areas, ensuring greater visibility and safety for residents and commuters alike.

The installation of these high-mast lights represents a considerable investment in Guwahati’s urban landscape. Each mast light comes with an installation cost of Rs 13 lakh, bringing the total cost of the project to an estimated Rs 7.80 crore. According to officials from GMC, the locations for the installation of these lights have already been selected, and work on the project has commenced. The installation sites are spread across various parts of Guwahati, ensuring that different neighborhoods and areas benefit from this improved lighting infrastructure.

Among the identified locations for the high-mast lights are key public spaces and roads. In Garigaon, the Idgah Maidan will see one of the installations, while other spots like Sundarbari, New Colony in Lal Math, and Maligaon are also on the list. The installations aim to cover both residential and commercial areas, as well as parks and other community spaces where improved lighting can contribute to better security and nighttime visibility. In addition to public spaces, roads like Assam Trunk Road in Fatashil Hills and Chatribari Road are also set to receive high-mast lights, aiding both pedestrian and vehicular movement after dark.

Some of the prominent sites include Pandu Loco Colony, near Vidya Niketan High School, and Bishnu Mandir in Kamakhya Gaon. The Children’s Park on Bhubaneswari Road, Kamakhya, will also be illuminated with the new high-mast lighting system, ensuring safer recreational spaces for families. Paschim Boragaon Bongkhi Gopal Namghar and Manpara N.C. Boro Path, located near a cremation ground hillside, have been identified as other crucial locations where these lights will be installed.

The project also focuses on specific junctions and chokepoints in the city, such as Sahid Dilip Huzuri Path in Fatashil, D N Talukder Path Chariali, and Maskhowa near Sharma Sweets on HB Road. Important commercial and civic areas like Panbazar and the vicinity of Bishnupur Main Road Tinali will benefit from improved lighting, making the areas safer and more accessible during the night. Locations such as Fatashil Tiniali Point and Tetelia Bori LP School, located near a community hall, will also have high-mast lights installed.

Several educational institutions and their surrounding areas are included in the installation plan. For instance, Sister Nibedita Path in Bhaskar Nagar and areas around Lalganesh Mandir Field Campus will have mast lights erected to enhance nighttime visibility for students and residents. Similarly, Chandangiri on Nabagraha Road, Silpukhuri, and the area around Lokhra Forest Office will also see the installation of high-mast lighting, creating safer environments for nearby residents.

Bishnu Rabha Uddyan in Odalbakra, Binowa Nagar in Kalapahar, and Kamalnagar near the JICA Project are among other areas scheduled for installations. Additional residential and busy zones, such as Horse Race Road in Srimantapur and Rupnagar Road in Birubari, have been prioritized to receive these infrastructure upgrades.

The scope of the project extends to both densely populated areas and more secluded spots. Areas like the connection points between PP Road and AM Road in Ulubari, as well as S C Goswami Path, are part of the lighting project. Bani Nagar Bylane 2, MA Road, Rehabari, and Solapara Tiniali near Mandakinee School are also on the installation list. Furthermore, Uzan Bazar Chariali near the GMC office, Nabagraha Road in Happy Villa, and Krishna Nagar on Navagraha Hills will soon benefit from the high-mast lighting system.

In Ramchai Hills, Krishna Nagar, and locations around Chandmari Amar Prava Uddyan, the new lighting will make public parks and roads more secure. Other neighborhoods such as Anil Nagar, Sukhdeo Rai LP School, and Natun Nagar Chariali near the TV tower will be part of the initiative, which aims to improve public safety. Bhagaduttapur in Kahilipara, Kala Kristy Bikash Manch, and Sijubari Chariali in Hatigaon are also among the areas targeted by this project.

Additional locations include Lalmati Traker Stand, Community Hall Mahila Sishu Uddyan in Patarkuchi, and Krishnapurag Chariali in Beltola. Along Beltola College Road, near Kundil Nagar, and Kishalay Vidyapith on Dispur Law College Road, the new lighting infrastructure is set to enhance the overall urban experience.

The final list of sites spans a wide range of locations, from Hengrabari LP School to Japorigog Janajati Smasan in Krishnanagar. Other notable areas include BP Chaliha Nagar in Bamunimaidam, Jyoti Nagar Tiniali, and Daraka Nagar Sisu Uddyan Chariali. Panjabari, located at the last city bus stoppage near a weekly market and army camp, rounds out the list of locations where the new high-mast lighting system will be installed.

By improving lighting across such a diverse range of areas, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation is aiming to enhance public safety, boost nighttime visibility, and foster a greater sense of security for both residents and visitors to the city. With work already underway, the project promises to transform many areas of Guwahati, making it a brighter and safer city for all.