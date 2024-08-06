Guwahati Slowly Recovers After Severe Flooding Halts City

HT Digital

August 6, Tuesday: Guwahati is gradually returning to normalcy after severe flooding brought the city to a standstill on Monday. The heavy rains led to extensive waterlogging in various parts of the city, causing significant disruptions to daily life, transportation, and business activities.

- Advertisement -

The deluge left many areas submerged, with residents facing immense challenges in commuting and accessing essential services. Emergency response teams were swiftly deployed to assist those affected, providing relief materials and facilitating evacuations where necessary.

Local authorities have been working tirelessly to restore normalcy, focusing on draining waterlogged areas, clearing debris, and repairing damaged infrastructure. Despite these efforts, some areas continue to grapple with residual water and debris, hampering complete recovery.

“The flooding was unprecedented, but the response from our emergency teams and the cooperation of the citizens have been commendable. We are committed to restoring normalcy as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Residents have shown remarkable resilience, with many volunteering in clean-up and relief operations. Schools and businesses that had temporarily shut down have started reopening, and public transportation services are gradually resuming.

- Advertisement -

While the immediate crisis is being managed, the incident has raised concerns about the city’s flood preparedness and infrastructure resilience. Experts are calling for more robust flood management systems and infrastructure upgrades to prevent such occurrences in the future.

As Guwahati continues its recovery efforts, the spirit of the community and the dedication of the response teams stand as a testament to the city’s strength and resilience in the face of adversity.