Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Faces Lukewarm Response in Guwahati This Year

August 16, Friday: The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which gained momentum nationwide over the past few years, experienced a notable dip in participation in Guwahati this year. Despite extensive promotion and efforts by local authorities to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag, the campaign failed to garner the expected enthusiasm.

Residents cited various reasons for the subdued response, including a lack of awareness and the challenges posed by monsoon weather conditions. While the campaign aimed to foster a sense of patriotism and unity among citizens, the actual execution saw fewer homes in the city displaying the tricolor.

The decline in participation has sparked discussions about the need for more effective outreach and engagement strategies to ensure that such initiatives resonate more strongly with the public in the future. Authorities are expected to review the campaign’s impact and consider adjustments for upcoming years to revive the spirit of the initiative.