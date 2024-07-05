30 C
Heavy Rainfall Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Guwahati

HT Digital

July 5, Friday: Guwahati experienced significant waterlogging after hours of continuous rainfall, causing severe disruptions across the city. Many areas have been submerged by the overflowing water, forcing residents to evacuate to safer locations. This situation mirrors the conditions in several other parts of the state, which have also been affected by the heavy rains.

The Central Water Commission reported that the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level, exacerbating the flooding situation. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents.

The local administration has urged people to remain cautious and follow the guidelines issued for flood safety. Rescue and relief operations are underway to assist those impacted by the waterlogging and flooding.

