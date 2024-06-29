29 C
High Court Criticizes Assam Government Over Persistent Waterlogging in Guwahati

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

June 29, Saturday: The Assam government has come under sharp criticism from the High Court over the persistent waterlogging issues plaguing Guwahati. During a recent hearing, the court expressed its dissatisfaction with the state’s inability to effectively manage the recurrent flooding that disrupts daily life in the city.

The High Court has demanded immediate and concrete measures from the government to address the problem, highlighting the need for a comprehensive and sustainable solution. Officials have been instructed to ensure proper drainage and infrastructure improvements to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall on the city’s residents.

The court’s reprimand underscores the urgency of the situation and the necessity for the Assam government to prioritize addressing the chronic waterlogging problem in Guwahati, which has been a longstanding issue affecting the city’s overall development and quality of life for its inhabitants.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
