High Court Criticizes Assam Government Over Persistent Waterlogging in Guwahati

The High Court has demanded immediate and concrete measures from the government to address the problem, highlighting the need for a comprehensive and sustainable solution. Officials have been instructed to ensure proper drainage and infrastructure improvements to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall on the city’s residents.

The court’s reprimand underscores the urgency of the situation and the necessity for the Assam government to prioritize addressing the chronic waterlogging problem in Guwahati, which has been a longstanding issue affecting the city’s overall development and quality of life for its inhabitants.