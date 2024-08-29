32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 29, 2024
type here...

IIT Guwahati and ISRO Unveil New Space Discovery

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 29, Thursday: In a groundbreaking development, researchers from IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), have made a significant discovery that could reshape our understanding of galactic X-ray pulsars. The team has unveiled new insights into the behavior of these celestial objects, challenging existing theories and opening new avenues in space research.

- Advertisement -

X-ray pulsars are highly magnetized, rotating neutron stars that emit beams of X-rays. The study conducted by IIT Guwahati and ISRO focuses on the unique characteristics of these pulsars, offering a fresh perspective on their emission patterns and magnetic fields. This discovery not only enhances our knowledge of pulsar behavior but also has implications for understanding the extreme conditions in the universe.

The collaborative effort highlights the crucial role of Indian institutions in pushing the boundaries of space exploration and contributes to global astrophysical research. The findings are expected to lead to more detailed studies on galactic structures and could potentially aid in the advancement of space technology.

This discovery underscores the innovative potential of Indian scientists and their growing influence in the global scientific community, marking a significant step forward in unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cabinet Approves ₹4,136 Crore Equity Support for Hydropower in Northeast

The Hills Times -