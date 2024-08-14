33 C
IIT Guwahati Collaborates with Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre to Establish Taiwan Education Centre

IIT Guwahati partners with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre to launch a Taiwan Education Centre, promoting academic and cultural exchange between India and Taiwan.

HT Digital

August 14, Wednesday: In a landmark collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has partnered with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) to establish a Taiwan Education Centre on its campus. This initiative aims to foster academic and cultural exchanges between India and Taiwan, enhancing educational opportunities for students and faculty members.

The Taiwan Education Centre at IIT Guwahati will serve as a hub for promoting Taiwanese culture and language, as well as facilitating collaborative research projects between the two regions. It is expected to offer a range of courses and programs that will help students gain insights into Taiwan’s rich cultural heritage, technological advancements, and academic practices.

During the signing ceremony, representatives from both IIT Guwahati and the TECC emphasized the importance of such collaborations in strengthening bilateral ties and creating new avenues for knowledge exchange. The centre will also play a pivotal role in fostering closer relations between India and Taiwan by promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in various academic fields.

The establishment of the Taiwan Education Centre marks a significant step in IIT Guwahati’s efforts to internationalize its campus and provide its students with a diverse and global learning environment. This partnership is anticipated to open up new opportunities for research, innovation, and cultural exchange, benefiting both Indian and Taiwanese communities.

