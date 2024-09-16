IIT Guwahati Introduces Flexible Attendance Rules

HT Digital

September 16, Monday: In response to a recent surge in student suicides, IIT Guwahati has implemented a series of policy changes aimed at supporting students’ mental health and well-being. Among the most notable reforms is the introduction of flexible attendance rules, designed to alleviate academic pressure and create a more supportive learning environment.

The institution has faced increasing scrutiny following a series of student suicides, prompting an urgent review of existing policies and practices. In addition to the flexible attendance system, IIT Guwahati plans to bolster mental health support services and make counseling more accessible to its student community.

Director T.G. Sitharam stated that these changes are part of a broader effort to cultivate a campus environment that fosters academic success while prioritizing student well-being. “We understand the immense pressures students face, and we are committed to providing them with the support and flexibility they need to thrive both academically and personally,” he said.

The new attendance policy allows students to miss classes without penalty under certain circumstances, recognizing that stress and mental health struggles can sometimes interfere with academic responsibilities. By implementing this change, IIT Guwahati hopes to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encourage students to seek help when needed.

This move follows widespread concerns over student welfare at educational institutions across India. IIT Guwahati’s proactive measures are being seen as a step toward addressing the ongoing mental health crisis among students. The administration hopes that these reforms will create a more nurturing academic atmosphere and prevent further tragedies on campus.