IIT Guwahati Introduces Health Checkups and Counselling

HT Digital

September 30, Monday: In response to the increasing number of student suicides, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has implemented several proactive measures to prioritize mental health and well-being on campus. Among the initiatives are mandatory health checkups, extensive counselling services, and comprehensive mental health awareness programs aimed at identifying and assisting students in need.

Health checkups will now be a routine part of campus life, ensuring that any signs of stress, anxiety, or depression can be detected early. This move comes as the institution grapples with the rising pressures faced by students in a highly competitive academic environment. Additionally, IIT Guwahati is ramping up its counselling services, making mental health professionals more accessible and urging students to seek help when overwhelmed.

The institute has also intensified its mental health awareness campaigns, focusing on breaking the stigma associated with seeking help. Workshops, seminars, and awareness programs are being organized to foster open conversations around mental health, with an emphasis on recognizing early signs of distress and providing peer support.

A senior official from IIT Guwahati stated, “We are committed to ensuring that every student feels supported, both academically and emotionally. These measures are designed to create a healthier environment for students to thrive.”

By taking these steps, IIT Guwahati aims to create a safer and more inclusive space for students to manage the challenges of academic life without compromising their mental health. The initiative underscores the importance of mental well-being alongside academic success.