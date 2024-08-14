IIT Guwahati to Introduce Mandarin Language Courses

HT Digital

August 14, Wednesday: In an effort to broaden its academic offerings and enhance global competencies among its students, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced the introduction of Mandarin language courses. This initiative aims to equip students with linguistic skills that are increasingly valuable in the global economy, particularly in fostering better cultural and economic ties with China.

The courses, which will be available to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, are designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of Mandarin, one of the most widely spoken languages in the world. By offering these courses, IIT Guwahati seeks to prepare its students for global opportunities and collaborations that require proficiency in Mandarin.

This move is part of IIT Guwahati’s broader strategy to integrate more international languages and cultural studies into its curriculum, thereby enriching the educational experience and enhancing the employability of its graduates in the international job market. The institute believes that learning Mandarin will open new avenues for students in fields such as technology, trade, and diplomacy, where China plays a pivotal role.

The introduction of Mandarin courses at IIT Guwahati reflects the growing importance of multilingualism in today’s interconnected world and underscores the institution’s commitment to providing its students with a diverse and globally relevant education.