Imposter Arrested in Guwahati for Posing as CBI Officer

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Guwahati for impersonating a CBI officer. The police recovered crucial items from his rented room during a raid.

HT Digital

August 20, Tuesday: A WGPD team from Jalukbari Outpost apprehended an individual, Fayajul Hazarika, also known as Denish Hazarika, for impersonating a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer. The 26-year-old resident of Sipajhar was arrested last night after his fraudulent activities came to light.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided his rented room at Six Mile in Guwahati, where they recovered several items used in his impersonation scheme. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the extent of his activities and whether any accomplices are involved.

The arrest has highlighted the importance of vigilance among citizens, as instances of impersonation and fraud continue to rise in the region. The WGPD has urged people to report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately.

