Intensified Fogging Operations Launched in Guwahati to Combat Dengue Spread

HT Digital

July 25, Thursday: In response to the rising cases of dengue, Guwahati municipal authorities have intensified fogging operations across the city to combat the spread of the disease. The comprehensive effort aims to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and reduce the risk of dengue transmission.

- Advertisement -

The intensified fogging operations began earlier this week, covering residential areas, markets, and public spaces. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has deployed additional teams equipped with fogging machines and insecticides to target mosquito-prone areas. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to control the mosquito population and safeguard public health.

Municipal Commissioner Devashish Sharma emphasized the importance of the fogging operations in curbing the spread of dengue. “We are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents. The intensified fogging operations are crucial in reducing the mosquito population and preventing the spread of dengue. We urge the public to cooperate with our teams and take necessary precautions,” he said.

The GMC has also launched an awareness campaign to educate residents about the importance of maintaining cleanliness and preventing water stagnation in and around their homes. Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and eliminating these sites is essential in controlling the mosquito population. The campaign includes distributing informational pamphlets, conducting workshops, and engaging with community leaders to spread the message.

Residents have welcomed the increased efforts to combat dengue, expressing relief that the authorities are taking the issue seriously. “The fogging operations are a necessary step to control the mosquito menace. We are grateful to the GMC for their prompt action and hope these measures will help in reducing the spread of dengue,” said a local resident.

- Advertisement -

In addition to fogging, the GMC is also focusing on larval source reduction by identifying and treating water bodies, drains, and other potential breeding sites. The corporation is working closely with health officials to monitor dengue cases and coordinate response efforts effectively.

Health experts have highlighted the need for a multi-faceted approach to dengue prevention, combining fogging operations with community engagement and public education. “Fogging alone is not enough to control the spread of dengue. It must be complemented with efforts to eliminate breeding sites and educate the public about preventive measures. Collaborative efforts between authorities and communities are vital for effective dengue control,” said Dr. Anjali Das, a public health expert.

The GMC has assured residents that the fogging operations will continue until there is a significant reduction in the mosquito population and dengue cases. Authorities are also exploring the use of advanced technologies and methods to enhance the effectiveness of the operations.

As Guwahati steps up its fight against dengue, the intensified fogging operations and heightened awareness campaigns reflect the city’s commitment to protecting public health and preventing the spread of the disease. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, maintain cleanliness, and support the municipal efforts in ensuring a mosquito-free environment.