HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: The income tax department conducted widespread raids in various parts of Guwahati and other parts of the Northeast, sources said.

- Advertisement -

The raids were conducted on properties of businessman Adarsh Jhunjhunwala.

Sources said Jhunjhunwala is the owner of several companies, including Best Cement.

Amidst allegations of tax evasions amounting to crores of rupees, the raid was conducted, sources added.

The IT department carried out raids at Athgaon, Ulubari and ABC among others.