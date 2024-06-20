Kamrup (M) Suspends Issuance of VIP Passes for Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 20: The Kamrup Metropolitan District administration has issued directives to suspend the issuance of VIP passes for darshan at Kamakhya Temple in preparation for this year’s Ambubachi Mela.

- Advertisement -

The decision comes ahead of the event, with authorities gearing up for a significant gathering of devotees and saints in Guwahati, as the Ambubachi Mela is set to commence on June 22.

According to the directive, the temporary suspension of VIP pass issuance for worshippers at the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple will be effective from June 21 to June 30.

“In view of Ambubachi Mela 2024 and the expected influx of lakhs of devotees attending this important event, the issuance of VIP passes for Maa Kamakhya Darshan will be suspended from 21/06/2024 to 30/06/2024,” stated the official order.

During this period, the district administration has also instructed relevant authorities to halt the issuance of car passes.

- Advertisement -

“Furthermore, there will be no provision for the issuance of car passes by the District Administration during this duration. All concerned departments, organizations, and agencies are requested to take note and comply accordingly,” the directive added.