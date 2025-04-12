33.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Major Drug Bust in Guwahati: Assam Police Seize 455 Grams of Heroin from Passenger Bus

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 12: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police on Friday seized 455 grams of heroin valued at several lakhs of rupees from a passenger bus at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati.

Acting on a specific tip-off, police intercepted a bus bearing registration number AR 11 B 8912, which had arrived from Aizawl, Mizoram.

Upon searching the vehicle, police officials uncovered 35 packets of heroin cleverly concealed inside. Four individuals were taken into custody in connection with the bust: Md Sahabuddin, the bus driver from Raha; Uttam Nath, a handyman from Bokolia; Safiur Rahman, another handyman from Goalpara; and Jiaur Rahman, who was reportedly waiting to receive the consignment in Howly.

According to police, the seized heroin was intended for distribution in various areas of Lower Assam, including Rangia and Hajo. The bus used in the smuggling operation has also been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

A senior police officer revealed that the heroin likely originated from cross-border routes passing through Mizoram and is suspected to be part of a broader drug trafficking network stretching from the Northeast to other parts of the country. Authorities are intensifying efforts to trace the entire supply chain and uncover more links in the operation.

All four suspects are currently in police custody. Cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of Assam Police’s sustained anti-drug campaign, spearheaded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
