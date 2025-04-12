Major Drug Bust in Guwahati: Assam Police Seize 455 Grams of Heroin from Passenger Bus

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 12: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police on Friday seized 455 grams of heroin valued at several lakhs of rupees from a passenger bus at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati.

Acting on a specific tip-off, police intercepted a bus bearing registration number AR 11 B 8912, which had arrived from Aizawl, Mizoram.

Upon searching the vehicle, police officials uncovered 35 packets of heroin cleverly concealed inside. Four individuals were taken into custody in connection with the bust: Md Sahabuddin, the bus driver from Raha; Uttam Nath, a handyman from Bokolia; Safiur Rahman, another handyman from Goalpara; and Jiaur Rahman, who was reportedly waiting to receive the consignment in Howly.

According to police, the seized heroin was intended for distribution in various areas of Lower Assam, including Rangia and Hajo. The bus used in the smuggling operation has also been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

A senior police officer revealed that the heroin likely originated from cross-border routes passing through Mizoram and is suspected to be part of a broader drug trafficking network stretching from the Northeast to other parts of the country. Authorities are intensifying efforts to trace the entire supply chain and uncover more links in the operation.

All four suspects are currently in police custody. Cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of Assam Police’s sustained anti-drug campaign, spearheaded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.