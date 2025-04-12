Massive Fire Destroys Home in Guwahati’s Noonmati Area, Causes Panic

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 12: A devastating fire broke out in the Bishnupur locality of Noonmati, Guwahati, causing significant destruction and widespread panic among residents. The blaze completely engulfed a house, reducing all the possessions of one family to ashes.

The fire is believed to have originated from an adjacent thatched house and quickly spread to the brick-built residence of Mintu Bhuyan. Fortunately, Bhuyan’s family was not at home at the time of the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit triggered the blaze.

The situation escalated rapidly when a gas cylinder inside the house exploded, causing flames to shoot through the walls facing the street. A second cylinder blast soon followed, intensifying the inferno and ensuring the complete destruction of the property. Within minutes, the fire turned the entire house and all its contents into charred remains.

Alert local residents quickly informed the fire department. Firefighters responded promptly, arriving with three water tenders. Their timely intervention was crucial in preventing the fire from spreading to neighboring homes, ultimately bringing the flames under control.

Initial estimates place the damage at around ₹30 lakh. Authorities have confirmed that a short circuit in the electrical wiring was the primary cause of the fire.