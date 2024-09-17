Minister Singhal inaugurates ‘Plantation Drive for Swachh Guwahati’

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 17: Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal launched the “Plantation Drive for a Swachh Guwahati” at Geeta Mandir, Geetanagar, marking the beginning of the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” campaign, a press release said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Minister expressed his enthusiasm for the event and the broader cleanliness drive aimed at enhancing urban sanitation across Assam.

He wrote, “Swachhata hi Seva! Delighted to inaugurate the ‘Plantation Drive for a Swachh Guwahati,’ organised by @gmc_guwahati at Geeta Mandir, Geetanagar, as the inaugural event of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign.”

Singhal also elaborated on the scope of the campaign, noting that from today until 2nd October, various activities aimed at improving cleanliness will be conducted across all urban local bodies (ULBs) in Assam.

The Minister further lauded the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for spearheading the initiative, stating, “I commend the GMC for taking the lead in this initiative, and for working tirelessly towards building a Swachh, Safe, Green and Viksit Guwahati.”

The event saw participation from GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania and other dignitaries, who joined Singhal in planting saplings to kickstart the drive.