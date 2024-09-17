30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
type here...

Minister Singhal inaugurates ‘Plantation Drive for Swachh Guwahati’

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Minister expressed his enthusiasm for the event and the broader cleanliness drive aimed at enhancing urban sanitation across Assam.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 17: Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal launched the “Plantation Drive for a Swachh Guwahati” at Geeta Mandir, Geetanagar, marking the beginning of the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” campaign, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Minister expressed his enthusiasm for the event and the broader cleanliness drive aimed at enhancing urban sanitation across Assam.

He wrote, “Swachhata hi Seva! Delighted to inaugurate the ‘Plantation Drive for a Swachh Guwahati,’ organised by @gmc_guwahati at Geeta Mandir, Geetanagar, as the inaugural event of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign.”

Singhal also elaborated on the scope of the campaign, noting that from today until 2nd October, various activities aimed at improving cleanliness will be conducted across all urban local bodies (ULBs) in Assam.

The Minister further lauded the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for spearheading the initiative, stating, “I commend the GMC for taking the lead in this initiative, and for working tirelessly towards building a Swachh, Safe, Green and Viksit Guwahati.”

- Advertisement -

The event saw participation from GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania and other dignitaries, who joined Singhal in planting saplings to kickstart the drive.

How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pegu recommends Raimona NP for nature enthusiasts, shares key contact details

The Hills Times -
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India