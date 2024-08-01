Minor Domestic Help Dies from Severe Burns in Guwahati, Police Suspect Cover-Up Surface

HT Digital

August 1, Thursday: In a tragic incident, a minor domestic help in Guwahati has succumbed to severe burn injuries, leading to widespread outrage and allegations of a police cover-up. The young girl, employed as a domestic worker, died after suffering critical burns, with the circumstances surrounding her injuries and subsequent death raising serious questions.

The incident came to light when the minor was admitted to a local hospital with extensive burns. Despite medical efforts, she passed away due to the severity of her injuries. The case has sparked significant concern among the public and advocacy groups, who are calling for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind her death.

Family members and activists have alleged that there may be an attempt to cover up the incident by local police authorities. According to these allegations, there are discrepancies in the official account of how the burns occurred and doubts about the investigative procedures followed by the police.

A relative of the deceased minor stated, “We believe there is more to this incident than what the police are telling us. We demand a transparent and unbiased investigation to ensure justice for the young girl.”

Human rights organizations and child welfare groups have also voiced their concerns, emphasizing the need for accountability and justice in cases involving vulnerable individuals, such as domestic workers and minors. The incident has highlighted the broader issues of child labor and exploitation in the region, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of child protection laws.

The Guwahati police, meanwhile, have denied any wrongdoing and assured that a proper investigation is underway. “We are committed to uncovering the truth and will ensure that justice is served. There is no question of a cover-up,” a senior police official stated.

As the investigation progresses, the public and advocacy groups are closely monitoring the case, urging transparency and swift action to address the serious allegations of a cover-up. The tragic death of the minor domestic help serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by children in domestic work and the urgent need for effective safeguards and justice mechanisms.

The case continues to unfold, with the authorities under pressure to provide clear and truthful answers about the circumstances that led to the minor’s death and to hold accountable anyone responsible for her suffering.