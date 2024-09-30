MP Gaurav Gogoi Highlights Environmental Threats Posed by Three Guwahati Projects

HT Digital

September 30, Monday: Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi has voiced serious concerns over the potential environmental threats posed by three major development projects in Guwahati. Speaking on the issue, Gogoi emphasized the urgent need to reconsider the environmental impact of these projects, which he believes could have long-term detrimental effects on the region’s ecological balance.

The three projects in question involve significant infrastructure developments in the city, including construction and expansion activities in environmentally sensitive areas. Gogoi expressed fears that these projects, if not managed carefully, could lead to the degradation of local ecosystems, disrupt biodiversity, and contribute to air and water pollution.

Gogoi stated, “Development is necessary, but not at the cost of the environment. We must take steps to ensure that our actions today do not compromise the future well-being of our natural surroundings.”

In his appeal, he urged authorities to conduct comprehensive environmental impact assessments (EIA) and implement sustainable practices in the execution of these projects. He also called for greater public transparency and consultations with local communities before moving forward with construction.

Environmentalists and local activists have backed Gogoi’s stance, emphasizing that unchecked urban development could exacerbate existing environmental issues in Guwahati, including deforestation and water contamination. The debate around these projects highlights the growing tension between infrastructure development and environmental sustainability in rapidly urbanizing cities like Guwahati.

As discussions around the projects continue, the focus remains on finding a balance between progress and environmental preservation.