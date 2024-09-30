29 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 30, 2024
type here...

MP Gaurav Gogoi Highlights Environmental Threats Posed by Three Guwahati Projects

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 30, Monday: Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi has voiced serious concerns over the potential environmental threats posed by three major development projects in Guwahati. Speaking on the issue, Gogoi emphasized the urgent need to reconsider the environmental impact of these projects, which he believes could have long-term detrimental effects on the region’s ecological balance.

- Advertisement -

The three projects in question involve significant infrastructure developments in the city, including construction and expansion activities in environmentally sensitive areas. Gogoi expressed fears that these projects, if not managed carefully, could lead to the degradation of local ecosystems, disrupt biodiversity, and contribute to air and water pollution.

Gogoi stated, “Development is necessary, but not at the cost of the environment. We must take steps to ensure that our actions today do not compromise the future well-being of our natural surroundings.”

In his appeal, he urged authorities to conduct comprehensive environmental impact assessments (EIA) and implement sustainable practices in the execution of these projects. He also called for greater public transparency and consultations with local communities before moving forward with construction.

Environmentalists and local activists have backed Gogoi’s stance, emphasizing that unchecked urban development could exacerbate existing environmental issues in Guwahati, including deforestation and water contamination. The debate around these projects highlights the growing tension between infrastructure development and environmental sustainability in rapidly urbanizing cities like Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

As discussions around the projects continue, the focus remains on finding a balance between progress and environmental preservation.

Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM Pledges Free Food Grains for 2.5 Crore People by...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World 9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia