Guwahati
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Mysterious Firing Incident in Guwahati’s Narengi Tiniali

The gunfire reportedly came from inside a Boler vehicle, which had arrived from Six Mile and fired shots towards the Nunmati Police.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 26: A mysterious firing incident late at night in Guwahati’s Narengi Tiniali has sent shockwaves across the city.

During the incident, Sub-Inspector Abdul Momin sustained injuries from the firing. The police, acting swiftly, seized the vehicle and managed to arrest a smuggler, identified as Routa’s Chitran Basumatary. However, another suspect managed to escape, evading police capture in the chaos.

Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered a large quantity of marijuana and drugs, suggesting a possible connection to an illegal narcotics network.

The authorities are now conducting further investigations to track down the fugitive and uncover more details behind the motive of the attack.

The incident has raised concerns about the growing criminal activities in the region, and the police are intensifying their efforts to crack down on smuggling and illegal drug trade in Guwahati.

