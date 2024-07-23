Over 77,000 Households to Receive Tap Water Connections

HT Digital

July 23, Tuesday: In a significant move towards improving water accessibility, over 77,000 households in Guwahati are set to receive tap water connections by November. This initiative, part of the larger Jal Jeevan Mission, aims to ensure that every household in the city has access to clean and reliable water.

The project, which has been a key focus for local authorities, is expected to drastically improve the quality of life for residents. By providing direct water connections, the initiative addresses long-standing issues of water scarcity and dependency on public water sources.

Officials have been working diligently to meet the November deadline, ensuring that the infrastructure is in place to support the increased demand. This effort reflects a broader commitment to enhancing urban living conditions and supporting sustainable development in Guwahati.

The successful implementation of this project will mark a significant milestone for the city, contributing to better health outcomes and overall well-being for its residents. As the completion date approaches, the community eagerly anticipates the positive impact of this transformative initiative.