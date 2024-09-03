32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
type here...

PETA India’s ‘Human Barbecue’ Protest Sparks Outrage in Guwahati

PETA India's 'Human Barbecue' protest in Guwahati draws strong reactions, aiming to raise awareness against animal cruelty and promote veganism.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 3, Tuesday: PETA India’s recent ‘Human Barbecue’ protest in Guwahati has sparked significant controversy and public outrage. The demonstration, held at a prominent public square in the city, featured activists lying on a giant mock barbecue grill with fake blood, highlighting the cruelty animals endure in the meat industry. The protest aimed to promote veganism and raise awareness about animal suffering in slaughterhouses.

- Advertisement -

The provocative display by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) drew a mixed response from the public. While some passersby showed support for the cause, many others were shocked by the graphic representation and criticized the protest for being too extreme. Several local residents and community leaders expressed their disapproval, arguing that such demonstrations are not in line with local culture and sensibilities.

PETA India’s spokesperson defended the protest, stating that it was designed to shock and provoke thought about the ethical implications of consuming animal products. “We want people to understand the immense suffering that animals go through for their meat. This demonstration is meant to encourage people to consider adopting a compassionate, plant-based diet,” the spokesperson said.

However, the protest did not go unnoticed by the authorities. The police were called to the scene to ensure public order, but no arrests were made. Meanwhile, social media platforms buzzed with heated debates, with opinions divided between support for animal rights and criticism of the protest’s method.

The ‘Human Barbecue’ demonstration is part of PETA India’s broader campaign to promote veganism and raise awareness about animal cruelty. While the protest may have stirred controversy, it has certainly succeeded in grabbing attention and igniting discussions on animal rights and ethical eating in Guwahati.

10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Rifles Flags Off National Integration Tour Covering Northeast India

The Hills Times -
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys