PETA India’s ‘Human Barbecue’ Protest Sparks Outrage in Guwahati

September 3, Tuesday: PETA India’s recent ‘Human Barbecue’ protest in Guwahati has sparked significant controversy and public outrage. The demonstration, held at a prominent public square in the city, featured activists lying on a giant mock barbecue grill with fake blood, highlighting the cruelty animals endure in the meat industry. The protest aimed to promote veganism and raise awareness about animal suffering in slaughterhouses.

The provocative display by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) drew a mixed response from the public. While some passersby showed support for the cause, many others were shocked by the graphic representation and criticized the protest for being too extreme. Several local residents and community leaders expressed their disapproval, arguing that such demonstrations are not in line with local culture and sensibilities.

PETA India’s spokesperson defended the protest, stating that it was designed to shock and provoke thought about the ethical implications of consuming animal products. “We want people to understand the immense suffering that animals go through for their meat. This demonstration is meant to encourage people to consider adopting a compassionate, plant-based diet,” the spokesperson said.

However, the protest did not go unnoticed by the authorities. The police were called to the scene to ensure public order, but no arrests were made. Meanwhile, social media platforms buzzed with heated debates, with opinions divided between support for animal rights and criticism of the protest’s method.

The ‘Human Barbecue’ demonstration is part of PETA India’s broader campaign to promote veganism and raise awareness about animal cruelty. While the protest may have stirred controversy, it has certainly succeeded in grabbing attention and igniting discussions on animal rights and ethical eating in Guwahati.