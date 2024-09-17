34 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Photographer Detained in Guwahati for Uploading Used Exam Question Paper

A photographer in Guwahati was detained for sharing a previously used exam question paper online, sparking concerns over academic integrity and cybersecurity.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 17, Tuesday: In a concerning incident that has raised questions about academic integrity and cybersecurity, a photographer in Guwahati was detained for allegedly uploading a previously used exam question paper online. The individual, whose identity has not yet been released by the authorities, reportedly shared the exam paper on social media, leading to his detention by local law enforcement.

The uploaded question paper was from a government-conducted exam, and its circulation online has sparked concerns about the security of examination materials. The incident has also brought to light potential loopholes in the system, with students, teachers, and the general public questioning how a non-authorized person gained access to such sensitive material.

Authorities are investigating whether the photographer acted alone or was part of a larger network involved in leaking exam papers. The issue has raised concerns about the integrity of examinations, which are critical for academic and job-related assessments in the state.

Police officials have stated that strong action will be taken against those involved in the leak to ensure that such incidents do not recur. They have also urged the public to refrain from sharing or distributing any examination materials online, as it compromises the fairness and transparency of the evaluation process.

This case has prompted calls for better security measures around the preparation, storage, and dissemination of exam papers, with many advocating for stricter penalties against individuals attempting to disrupt the examination system.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
