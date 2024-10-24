Protecting Guwahati’s Green Lungs: Petition Against Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri Flyover Gains Momentum

HT Digital

Thursday, October 24: A petition opposing the construction of the Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri flyover in Guwahati has garnered significant attention, with over 1,600 signatures on the platform change.org in just four days. The petition, titled “Dighalipukhuri: The Green Lungs of Guwahati,” was started by concerned citizens who are urging the government to reconsider the flyover project, citing the potential damage it could cause to the biodiversity and cultural heritage of the Dighalipukhuri area.

The petitioners emphasize that Dighalipukhuri is one of the few remaining green spaces in Guwahati, serving as a crucial environmental asset and a place of recreation for the city’s residents. They argue that the trees surrounding the lake, many of which are over a hundred years old, provide a home for a variety of bird species. The felling of these trees, they warn, would severely impact the city’s already diminishing green cover and could lead to the loss of these birds.

According to the petition, the growing focus on flyovers as a solution to Guwahati’s traffic problems may be misguided. The petitioners argue that many modern cities around the world are moving away from constructing flyovers and are instead investing in improved public transport systems. They believe that the flyover, while intended to alleviate traffic congestion, could cause more harm than good by reducing green spaces and disrupting local ecosystems. They highlight the health and environmental impacts of previous flyover constructions in areas like Silpukhuri, Chandmari, and Noonmati, which they say have had negative effects on residents’ health and well-being.

The area of greatest concern for the petitioners is Dighalipukhuri itself. This historic and ecologically significant site dates back to the Ahom era and holds cultural and aesthetic importance for the people of Guwahati. It is a popular spot for locals to relax and unwind, and the petitioners fear that the construction of the flyover will irreversibly damage the area’s unique blend of cultural heritage and natural beauty.

The petition also raises concerns about the long-term impact of such infrastructure projects on the city’s air quality, particularly for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. The petitioners call for an environmental impact assessment to be conducted before the project proceeds, to ensure that the potential risks to public health and the environment are fully understood.

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has echoed these concerns in a recent letter to Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi stressed the importance of sustainable development and urged the government to engage in consultations with environmental experts, civil society organizations, and local communities before moving forward with the flyover project. He emphasized that infrastructure projects should not come at the cost of natural resources and the environmental balance that sustains the city.

Gogoi’s letter highlights the need for responsible urban planning and sustainable growth, suggesting that the flyover may not be the best solution for addressing Guwahati’s traffic woes. He also pointed out that unplanned construction could exacerbate air pollution and negatively affect the health of the city’s residents, particularly the young and elderly.

The petitioners and Gogoi are calling for a more thoughtful approach to city planning—one that prioritizes the protection of green spaces and biodiversity while considering the long-term health and environmental impacts of infrastructure development. As the city continues to expand, they argue that maintaining a balance between development and environmental conservation is key to ensuring a livable and sustainable future for Guwahati and its residents.