Guwahati
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Protests Erupt in Guwahati Against Forced Installation of Smart Meters, Opposition Calls for Rollback

Mass protests in Guwahati over forced smart meter installations, with opposition parties demanding a complete rollback of the scheme.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Digital

September 21, Saturday: Guwahati witnessed widespread protests on Monday as citizens took to the streets opposing the forced installation of smart meters in their homes. The installation of these meters, part of a government initiative to modernize the power distribution system, has sparked outrage among locals who claim the meters are being imposed without proper consultation.

Residents expressed concerns about the accuracy of smart meters, citing sudden spikes in electricity bills. Many argued that the meters malfunctioned, leading to inflated readings. The forced nature of the installation has added to the frustration, with people demanding that they be given the choice to opt-out of the program.

Opposition parties have joined the protesters, with several leaders calling for the immediate rollback of the smart meter installation project. They argue that the move is unjust, particularly for economically weaker sections of society who are already grappling with rising costs. “The government’s decision to forcefully install smart meters is unacceptable. We demand a complete rollback and urge the authorities to focus on reducing electricity costs rather than imposing new systems without consent,” said a prominent opposition leader.

Despite the protests, government officials have maintained that the introduction of smart meters will ultimately benefit consumers by improving billing accuracy and reducing power theft. However, the lack of communication and transparency in the process has fueled public anger.

As protests intensify, authorities are likely to face continued pressure to reassess the smart meter installation plan and address public grievances before moving forward with the project.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
