Savour Thai flavours at Nest Asia: An exclusive culinary experience with chef Raja Das

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: Premium Pan-Asian restaurant Nest Asia at Radisson Blu Guwahati is set to tantalise taste buds with its exclusive Thai Food Festival, ‘Savour Thai Flavours’, running from October 4-13, coinciding with Durga Puja. This culinary journey promises to immerse guests in the bold and aromatic flavours of Thailand, showcasing an authentic and traditional dining experience.

The festival kicked off with a media interaction on Thursday, offering an opportunity for the local press and food enthusiasts to meet renowned chef Raja Das – expert chef from Radisson Blu Plaza Airport Delhi – who curated the festival. Throughout the festival, chef Das will host daily sessions, guiding diners through a specially curated set menu that highlights the essence of Thai cuisine.

General manager at Radisson Blu Guwahati, Ankur Mehrotra, expressed excitement about the festival, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome chef Raja Das to our culinary team for this exclusive event. Our goal is to provide our guests with a memorable experience that not only showcases the rich flavours of Thai cuisine but also creates an engaging and immersive atmosphere.”

Guests will enjoy a set dinner menu priced at Rs 1,999 plus taxes per person, featuring a selection of authentic dishes designed to deliver a unique culinary exposure. The experience will be complemented by complimentary Thai iced tea, while an array of Thai cocktails and mocktails will be available for purchase, complete with special offers to enhance beverage sales.

The event aims to engage local patrons, bringing them a taste of Thailand through interactive cooking demonstrations led by chef Raja Das. Each dish served will be accompanied by storytelling, enriching the dining experience with insights into Thai culinary traditions.

Chef Karthikeyan, executive chef at Radisson Blu Guwahati, shared his enthusiasm for the festival, saying, “I am excited to bring the vibrant and diverse flavours of Thailand to Nest Asia. Each dish tells a story, and I look forward to sharing this culinary journey with our guests. I hope everyone leaves with not just a full stomach but also a deeper appreciation for Thai culture and cuisine.”

During the festival, Nest Asia will transform into a Thai-inspired haven, adorned with traditional props, centrepieces, and ambient lighting to create an inviting atmosphere. The music will complement the theme, ensuring a complete sensory experience.

The premium Pan-Asian restaurant invites all food lovers to embark on this delightful culinary journey, promising an unforgettable experience of Thai flavours and culture.