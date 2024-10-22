31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
STF Assam seize heroin, vehicles; 3 arrested in Guwahati

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out simultaneous raids at various locations under the jurisdictions of Dispur and Basistha Police Stations.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: In a significant breakthrough against the drug menace, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a successful operation resulting in the apprehension of three individuals, the police officials informed on Tuesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam stated, “Operation update- Acting on a source information, today in the wee hours, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak conducted raids at different places under Dispur & Basistha PS jurisdiction.”

As per reports, the operation led to the seizure of 45 grams of heroin, 74 empty vials, one mobile phone, a cash amount, and other articles.

Additionally, in connection with the arrests, two vehicles were also seized.

“Apprehended 3 persons along with Heroin weighing 45 grams; 1 mobile phone cash and other articles; and Empty vials 74 nos. In this connection 2 vehicle was also seized”, the STF Assam added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
