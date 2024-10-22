STF Assam seize heroin, vehicles; 3 arrested in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: In a significant breakthrough against the drug menace, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a successful operation resulting in the apprehension of three individuals, the police officials informed on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out simultaneous raids at various locations under the jurisdictions of Dispur and Basistha Police Stations.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam stated, “Operation update- Acting on a source information, today in the wee hours, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak conducted raids at different places under Dispur & Basistha PS jurisdiction.”

1️⃣ Heroin weighing 45 grams.

2️⃣ 1 mobile phone cash and other articles.

3⃣ Empty vials 74 nos.

In this connection 2 vehicle was also seized. 2/2@assampolice@CMOfficeAssam#STFAssam #Drugabust #AssamPolice — STF Assam (@STFAssam) October 22, 2024

As per reports, the operation led to the seizure of 45 grams of heroin, 74 empty vials, one mobile phone, a cash amount, and other articles.

Additionally, in connection with the arrests, two vehicles were also seized.

"Apprehended 3 persons along with Heroin weighing 45 grams; 1 mobile phone cash and other articles; and Empty vials 74 nos. In this connection 2 vehicle was also seized", the STF Assam added.